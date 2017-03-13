Update: Wandering dog is collected by its owner in Donegal town

Thanks to all the people who shared our story about the beautiful dog wandering around The Diamond in Donegal town earlier today.

Gardaí have confirmed that the owner called to them a short time ago and took the dog home.

Earlier today the dog had a few close shaves as it wandered around the Diamond and, fearing it might get hurt, a passer-by took control of the dog and a local garda on duty brought it to the garda station where it was well looked after while the word was spread.

"The owner called here a short time ago and all is well that ends well," a garda told us.

Thanks to everyone who shared the original post and helped get the word out.