Beautiful dog wandering in Donegal town's Diamond

A short time ago this beautiful dog was spotted wandering around the Diamond area of Donegal Town and had a few close shaves with passing traffic before he was taken to safety and a lead put on him.

As this was happening a garda came by and offered to take the dog down to the garda station on Quay Street while attempts are made by the Democrat and others via social media to locate the owner.

This beautiful dog is very well cared for and groomed, very friendly and easy to approach and hopefully we can reunite him with the owner.

If you could share this photo we will hopefully have a happy ending to this mini drama on The Diamond on an otherwise quiet Monday morning in Donegal Town.

If you have any information let us know here at the Democrat 074-97-40160 or call Donegal town garda station 074-97-21021.

Please share this to help us find the owner.