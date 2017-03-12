Group confident at progress in campaign to save Donegal community hospitals

The Save Our Services Group has welcomed progress that has been made on the campaign to upgrade three community hospitals in Donegal.

The group met with Minister for State Joe McHugh on Friday and said it is confident the community hospitals in Lifford, Stranorlar and Ramelton will receive the funding they need from the HSE.

Interim chairman of SOS Tom Murray said while there are hurdles to overcome, progress is being made.

“The information we received is that this is progressing well. HIQA have completed their review of the three hospitals in the last ten days and the initial findings suggest that all is going very well,” he said.

“As Ramelton and Stranorlar continue to perform strongly and indeed Lifford has been commended on the level of care they are providing, we believe that we are in a strong position at present.

“We are today in a new space and a step closer to securing the necessary funds. There is still a lot of work to be completed and many meetings will be held, but the local people in east and north Donegal can rest assured that we are continuing the work behind the scenes which is paying dividends for the future care of our communities.”