Bittersweet night for Alisha as she is crowned Glasgow’s Mary from Dungloe

Glasgow St Patrick's festival kicked off over the weekend with the selection of the Glasgow Mary at Malone's Irish Bar in the centre of Glasgow.

The daughter of a former Mary From Dungloe contestant in 1992 will carry the sash for Glasgow at this year's 50th anniversary Mary From Dungloe Festival and it's a bitter sweet victory for 19 year old Alisha Medford.

Joanne Ferry, the popular former Glasgow Mary pictured with Alishia on Saturday night in Malone's Irish Bar.

Alisha Medford, is a 19 year old law student from Kingspark on the south side of Glasgow and for this young woman it was indeed a bitter sweet night. Just two years ago after attending the Mary from Dungloe festival in the Rosses town her father Adrian passed away after a short illness leaving communities in both Donegal and Glasgow simply devastated.

The Medfords are no strangers to Dungloe, with strong roots in Tuberkeen outside Dungloe , where her late father was born and brought up .

Breda Ojo, also a very regular visitor to Donegal told the Democrat, “Alisha's mother Angela Medford (nee Reilly) has previously represented Glasgow in 1992 and will be able to support and guide her gorgeous daughter in this year’s 50th International Mary from Dungloe Festival. I know Adrian would indeed be very proud of his daughter.”

Alisha Medford,the 2017 Glasgow Mary From Dungloe.

The Glasgow selection committee made up of Mr Connell Boyle, Mrs Breeda Ojo, Mrs Olivia Doherty Deviney and previous Glasgow Mary Miss Joanne Ferry were delighted to announce the winner on Saturday night at the function in Malone’s Irish Bar.

Without a doubt Dungloe can expect a massive invasion from Glasgow for the festival which is celebrating its half century.