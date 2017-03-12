Donegal groups to meet health minister

Campaign groups from Donegal are to meet the health minister tomorrow to discuss issues concerning cancer services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Co-operating for Cancer Care NorthWest and Donegal Action for Cancer Care are meeting Simon Harris in Dublin.

The meeting will discuss the retention and development of cancer services in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Noelle Duddy of Co-operating for Cancer Care NorthWest said the groups will be seeking a progress report from the minister on the appointment of a second breast surgeon at the hospital.

“We would expect that there will be a progress report in relation to cancer services issues and in particular the appointment of second breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital,” she said.

“The main issue would be the breast surgeon. There are too many sticking plasters and we need round table talks to look at the complexities of Letterkenny University hospital and what is the best way forward so that cancer services are developed and retained and that patients in this region get the best deal and the best outcome they can get.”