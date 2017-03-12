Donegal gorse fire brought under control

A gorse fire which broke out in west Donegal over the weekend was brought under control by firefighters in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire broke out on Saturday night and was observed around midnight.

Firefighters from Dungloe were called to the gorse fire which broke out near Loughanure village.

The fire broke out on bogland and it burned rapidly through the bog near the old railway line between Loughanure and Cruckakeehan.

Wind conditions on Saturday night helped the fire spread quickly.

The fire was brought under control by about 1am on Sunday morning.