Body found close to Donegal border believed to be missing Derry man

A body found close to the Donegal border outside Derry on Saturday is believed to be that of missing Derry man John Concannon.

The 71-year-old, who suffered from dementia, was last seen getting off a bus on the Lenamore Road in Derry close to the border at Muff on November 10th, 2015.

The remains discovered on Saturday were just a few hundred yards from where he would have disembarked from the bus.

Mr Concannon’s family gathered at the scene on Saturday and they believe that clothing found mean the remains are those of John.

The remains were discovered in thick undergrowth on Saturday morning by a man clearing land with machinery.