MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS & LEISURE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS
Kilcar and Glenswilly again drawn in Group of Death along with Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara
Kilcar and Glenswilly were drawn in the same group once more in the Michael Murphy Senior Championship in Group C. The other two teams in the group are Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara.
It just seems as fate brings Kilcar and Glenswilly together in recent times. Indeed, they are due to meet tomorrow (Sunday) in the opening game of the Division One All County League also.
In the opening games Kilcar will be at home to Gaoth Dobhair with Glenswilly at home to Ardara. The crunch game between Ardara and Glenswilly will be the final round of games and is set for Towney.
The other big group is Group D where St. Eunan's and Naomh Conaill are paired with Four Masters and Dungloe.
In the Intermediate Championship Division One side Milford have been drawn along with Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh and Naomh Ultan.
The first round games in the senior and intermediate championship are set for the weekend of 6/7 May with the second and third rounds probably in mid to late August, depending on Donegal's progress in the All-Ireland series.
THE FULL DRAWS ARE
Michael Murphy Senior Championship
Games shall be scheduled to play in the following order;
Round 1; 1v2, 3v4.
Round 2; 4v1, 2v3.
Round 3; 1v3, 2v4.
Grupa A
1 Bundoran
2 Malin
3 MacCumhaill’s
4 St. Michael’s
Grupa B
1 Burt
2 Killybegs
3 Termon
4 Naomh Muire
Grupa C
1 Kilcar
2 Gaoth Dobhair
3 Glenswilly
4 Ardara
Grupa D
1 Four Masters
2 St. Eunan’s
3 Dungloe
4 Naomh Conaill
Craobh Idirmheanach Peil
Round 1; 1v2, 3v4.
Round 2; 4v1, 2v3.
Round 3; 1v3, 2v4.
Grupa A
1 Cloich Cheann Fhaola
2 Gaeil Fhanada
3 Naomh Columba
4 Naomh Brid
Grupa B
1 Naomh Ultan
2 Carndonach
3 Milford
4 Aodh Ruadh
Grupa C
1 Buncrana
2 Downings
3 Glenfin
4 Naomh Naille
Craobh Soisear A Peil
1v2, 3v4; 5v1, 2v3; 3v1, 4v5; 2v5, 1v4; 4v2, 5v3.
Grupa A
1 Urris
2 N Padraig Muff
3 Robert Emmett’s
4 Red Hugh’s
5 Moville
Grupa B
1 Naomh Colmcille
2 Letterkenny Gaels
3 Na Rossa
4 Convoy
5 N Padraig Lifford
Craobh Soisear B Peil;
1v2, 3v4, 4v1, 2v3, 1v3, 2v4.
Grupa A
1 Urris
2 Pettigo
3 Muff
4 Letterkenny Gaels
Grupa B
1 Red Hugh’s
2 Naomh Colmcille
3 Moville
Craobh Sinsear C Peil
1v2, 3v4, 4v1, 2v3, 1v3, 2v4.
Grupa A
1 MacCumhaills
2 Glenfin
3 Glenswilly
4 St. Eunan’s
Grupa B
1 Naomh Columba
2 Ardara
3 Naomh Conaill
