Kilcar and Glenswilly again drawn in Group of Death along with Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara

Kilcar and Glenswilly were drawn in the same group once more in the Michael Murphy Senior Championship in Group C. The other two teams in the group are Gaoth Dobhair and Ardara.

It just seems as fate brings Kilcar and Glenswilly together in recent times. Indeed, they are due to meet tomorrow (Sunday) in the opening game of the Division One All County League also.

In the opening games Kilcar will be at home to Gaoth Dobhair with Glenswilly at home to Ardara. The crunch game between Ardara and Glenswilly will be the final round of games and is set for Towney.

The other big group is Group D where St. Eunan's and Naomh Conaill are paired with Four Masters and Dungloe.

In the Intermediate Championship Division One side Milford have been drawn along with Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh and Naomh Ultan.

The first round games in the senior and intermediate championship are set for the weekend of 6/7 May with the second and third rounds probably in mid to late August, depending on Donegal's progress in the All-Ireland series.



THE FULL DRAWS ARE

Michael Murphy Senior Championship

Games shall be scheduled to play in the following order;

Round 1; 1v2, 3v4.

Round 2; 4v1, 2v3.

Round 3; 1v3, 2v4.

Grupa A

1 Bundoran

2 Malin

3 MacCumhaill’s

4 St. Michael’s



Grupa B

1 Burt

2 Killybegs

3 Termon

4 Naomh Muire



Grupa C

1 Kilcar

2 Gaoth Dobhair

3 Glenswilly

4 Ardara



Grupa D

1 Four Masters

2 St. Eunan’s

3 Dungloe

4 Naomh Conaill





Craobh Idirmheanach Peil

Round 1; 1v2, 3v4.

Round 2; 4v1, 2v3.

Round 3; 1v3, 2v4.

Grupa A

1 Cloich Cheann Fhaola

2 Gaeil Fhanada

3 Naomh Columba

4 Naomh Brid



Grupa B

1 Naomh Ultan

2 Carndonach

3 Milford

4 Aodh Ruadh



Grupa C

1 Buncrana

2 Downings

3 Glenfin

4 Naomh Naille

Craobh Soisear A Peil

1v2, 3v4; 5v1, 2v3; 3v1, 4v5; 2v5, 1v4; 4v2, 5v3.

Grupa A

1 Urris

2 N Padraig Muff

3 Robert Emmett’s

4 Red Hugh’s

5 Moville



Grupa B

1 Naomh Colmcille

2 Letterkenny Gaels

3 Na Rossa

4 Convoy

5 N Padraig Lifford





Craobh Soisear B Peil;

1v2, 3v4, 4v1, 2v3, 1v3, 2v4.

Grupa A

1 Urris

2 Pettigo

3 Muff

4 Letterkenny Gaels



Grupa B

1 Red Hugh’s

2 Naomh Colmcille

3 Moville

Craobh Sinsear C Peil

1v2, 3v4, 4v1, 2v3, 1v3, 2v4.

Grupa A

1 MacCumhaills

2 Glenfin

3 Glenswilly

4 St. Eunan’s



Grupa B

1 Naomh Columba

2 Ardara

3 Naomh Conaill

