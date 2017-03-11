Donegal Minors have to settle for draw after late Fermanagh points

Donegal minors had to settle for a share of the spoils as Fermanagh came from behind in the first game in the Ulster Minor League at the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown 3G pitch

Fermanagh 1-12



Donegal 1-12

Donegal looked as if they had secured the win when they led 1-12 to 1-10 with time almost up, but Fermanagh struck twice within a minute to get a draw that they probably deserved.

There was little between the sides throughout, being level on a number of occasion, although Fermanagh only held the lead on one occasion early in the second half.

The sides were all square at the break, 1-5 each after an opening half that had two distinctive periods.

Donegal, despite playing into the breeze, dominated the opening quarter and led by 1-5 to 0-2 at that stage.

Oisin Gallen had them on the scoreboard after two minutes when an effort from Peadar Mogan came back off the ‘keeper.

Lorcan McStravick levelled but a Gallen free had Donegal back in front on four minutes. Again Cameron McBrien equalised on ten minutes but Donegal then hit 1-3 without reply.

Thomas McGowan had the Donegal goal on 12 minutes after a free came back off the ‘keeper and McGowan was in quickly to flick to the net.

The Four Masters man added a point almost immediately and Gallen made it 1-4 after good work by Luke Gavigan.

Gavigan added the fifth Donegal point on 17 minutes but they were held scoreless for the remainder of the half as Fermanagh came back into the contest.

The Maguire men had points from Paul Breen and Dara McGurn before a good pass from Callum Jones released McStravick to find the Donegal net.

Sean Taylor denied them a second goal, making a great save from McBrien before McStravick closed out the half with Fermanagh’s fifth point.

One of the best players on view Conor O’Donnell edged Donegal ahead early in the second half but Sean Cassidy levelled.

Then Fermanagh went ahead for the only time in the game with points from Cameron McBrien and Dara McGurn on 39 minutes.

Conor O’Donnell and a Peadar Mogan free had Donegal back on terms and Mogan edged Donegal back into the lead on 44 minutes.

Michael Gallagher, with his first touch, stretched the Donegal lead, but Fermanagh’s best player McStravick replied.

Mogan and McStravick traded frees before Ronan Docherty seemed to have sealed it for Donegal with a 59th point to put them two clear.

Indeed, Conor O’Donnell, after another great run, had a chance of a goal but pulled his shot wide of the posts.

The miss was to prove costly as late points from Paul Breen and Dara McGurn had Fermanagh back on terms. Both sides had chances to win it in added time.

For Donegal Conor O’Donnell, Luke Gavigan (in first half), Peadar Mogan and Oisin Gallen were best. Ronan Docherty also had a good outing at midfield.

DONEGAL: Sean Taylor; Michael McGroary, Aaron Deeney, Fionn Gallagher; Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Luke Gavigan (0-1), Paul Murphy; Ronan Docherty (0-1), Colin McFadden; Paddy Dolan, Aaron Doherty, Jack McSharry; Peadar Mogan (0-3,1f), Oisin Gallen (0-3,1f), Thomas McGowan (1-1). Subs., Ryan McMahon for McGroary inj 35; Shane McDevitt for McGowan 43; Michael Gallagher (0-1) for Dolan 44; Michael Mulhern for Murphy; Niall Hannigan for McFadden 59.



FERMANAGH: Conor McGovern; Luke Flanagan, Ultan Kelm, Paul Doherty; Seamus Moane, Jonathan Cassidy, Kevin Smyth; Dara McGurn (0-2), Eoin Beacon; Callum Jones, Seanie McMahon, Cameron McBrien (0-2); Lorcan McStravick (1-5), Paul Breen (0-2), Sean Cassidy (0-1). Subs., John Rehill for McMahon 41; Gareth Deery for McBrien 46; Jack Love for Jones 58; Colm McNally for Moane 58.



REFEREE: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)