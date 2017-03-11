Donegal U-21s defeat Sligo in final challenge before meeting Tyrone

Donegal U-21s had a final run-out before their meeting with Tyrone in the Ulster U-21 Championship on Wednesday night next in Healy Park, Omagh, when they met Sligo in Convoy last night (Friday).

Declan Bonner and his management team used the occasion to field a team which was largely made up of contenders for positions as well as some players returning from injury.

Donegal ran out winners and among the positives from the game was the return of Cian Mulligan, who played some part in the contest.

Also, St. Eunan’s Rory Carr, who was given the all-clear recently to return to action after a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder injury, also got game time.

It was the second challenge game in a few days for the Donegal U-21s. They had a behind closed doors encounter with Derry in Celtic Park on Tuesday night, from which they also emerged successful. It is believed that an almost full-strength side played on Tuesday night.

Donegal have a final training camp in Downings this weekend ahead of the crunch encounter on Wednesday night.

The news that Cian Mulligan and Rory Carr may be available to play some part will be welcome news given that the likes of Jason McGee, Kieran Gillespie, Conor Doherty and Christian Bonner are out of contention. It is believed that there are a question mark over a few others, but Donegal have a very strong panel of U-21s to call on.