Minister Joe McHugh meets Donegal SOS Group and HSE over community hospitals future

A review of services in Stranorlar, Ramelton and Lifford hospitals is ongoing, Minister Joe McHugh has stated.

Minister McHugh said he has written to Health Minister Simon Harris seeking funds to retain the community hospital network and to construct a new 120-bed facility in Letterkenny which will be run and operated by HSE staff.

The Fine Gael TD has met representatives of the SOS Community Hospital Group to assure them of his continued support for the retention and upgrade of services.

Deputy McHugh said: “New capital funds are available and I have submitted a funding request,” said Minister McHugh.

“The new capital spending programme will be reviewed in July with announcements in September."

IMPRESSED

He added: “I was once again impressed by those I met from the SOS group who care passionately about the retention and upgrade of services in Ramelton, Lifford and Stranorlar.

“I know, for example, that the primary care offered in Lifford is rated amongst the highest in the country, a level of care which is the envy of communities elsewhere.

“I know too that those who work so hard in Ramelton and Stranorlar to offer the best healthcare should be supported into the future.”

McHugh said he has planned more meetings in the next couple of weeks with healthcare professionals involved at the three sites.

“The review will assess the finances needed to upgrade the three community hospitals,” said the Donegal TD.

He said the review will also look at the facilities and staffing and base don our growing elderly population in the county "we need more beds and more facilities," he said.