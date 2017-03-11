What's the weather going to be like today in Donegal?

If you are in bed get up and get out, you are missing a lovely sunny morning and it's the first day in a while that has that spring feel to it.

The daffodils are in full bloom and the birds are busy making their nests, there really is nowhere like Donegal on a day like this.

Plenty of things to do, for many a trip to Bundoran to watch or participate in the Cara races is probably on the cards and in this weather, a great way to spend the morning. If you are out and about today, taking photos, be sure to send some to me at michael.daly@donegaldemocrat.com which we can post online.

Today's weather is promising - earlier this morning there were patches of drizzle and rain but the sun is out now and it looks like it's going to stay that way, a dry day with the chance (there's always a possibility!) of isolated rain showers.

Temperatures could hit a high of 13 degrees Celsius, certainly 11 to 12 degrees on the cards and winds are light.

The pattern for tonight much the same as today, showers of rain overnight and tomorrow another mainly dry day.

* If you are out and about today taking photos, be sure to send some to me here at michael.daly@donegaldemocrat.com or via facebook