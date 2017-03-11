Deaths in Donegal, Saturday March 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- David Mehaffy, Lifford

- Jim Curran, Ballyshannon

- Josephine Gillespie, Killybegs

- Maisie Matthewson, Lifford

- James Campbell, Glassagh Beg, Cloghan

- Gordon Dugan, Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff.

- Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh

- Gerald (Gerry) Ward, Woodlands, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Letterkenny



David Mehaffy, Lifford

The death has taken place of David Mehaffy, Blackrock, Clonleigh, Lifford.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there today, Saturday 11th March at 2pm for service at Ballindrait Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in family plot in adjoining churchyard. Family time from 10.30pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Jim Curran, Ballyshannon

The death has taken of Jim Curran, Bishop Street, Ballyshannon.

Removal this Saturday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private this morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o any family member please.



Josephine Gillespie, Killybegs

The death has taken place in England of Josephine Gillespie, Five Points, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maisie Matthewson, Lifford

The death has taken place of Maisie Matthewson (née Cassidy) Lurganshannagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (March 12th) at 10.15a.m. for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sisters and family circle Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



James Campbell, Glassagh Beg, Cloghan

The tragic death has taken place of James Campbell, Glassagh Beg, Cloghan

Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Saturday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh.

Remains will reposing at her home today, Saturday 11th March from 12 noon. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh on Monday 13th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Gordon Dugan, Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Gordon Dugan, late of the Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff.

Remains will repose at his residence this afternoon Saturday 11th March from 2pm.

Funeral from there on Monday 13th March at 10.30am for 11 o’clock service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Gerald (Gerry) Ward, Woodlands, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) Ward, Woodlands, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Letterkenny, Co. Donegal & former manager of Kildare County Council.

Removal from his residence this Saturday to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private this morning please.



