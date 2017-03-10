Heartbreak for Donegal side Coláiste Cholmcille

Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown 1-15

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon 2-10

Despite two second half goals that put them in the lead, Ballyshannon side Coláiste Cholmcille were reeled in by Carlow side Bagenalstown in this tightly contested All Ireland C Colleges semi-final today in Cavan.

In the end the loss of three of their key players to injury, Dean Carroll, Conal Sweeny and Nathan Boyle was too much for the Donegal side to bear. But, when the chips were down they gave everything they had but fell narrowly short at the final whistle.

They made a monumental effort to overcome the losses of those three players and although one point down at half-time 1-6 to 0-8 and facing into the wind in the second half on the 3G pitch at Brewster Park, they came storming back with goals from a Dylan Gallagher penalty after a foul on the superb Shane McGrath and a second goal from Cian McGloin.

With midfielder Carroll and Sweeny both forced off with injury the site of Nathan Boyle also coming off injured with the game in the balance, would have taken the wind out of any side.

Coláiste battled gamely but the Carlow side conjured up the key scores to win by two points.

Colaiste Cholmcille team: Sean Taylor; Cian McGloin, Robbie Ryan, Shane Gillespie; Conal Sweeny, Jason Granaghan, Cáelán Drummond; Matthew McClay, Dean Carroll; Ryan McKenna, Shane McGrath, Michael McKenna, Dylan Gallagher, Oisin Rooney and Nathan Boyle. Subs: Seamus Keogh for Carrol (20 mins); Cathal McSharry for McClay (24) and Patrick McCaffrey for Sweeny (28 mins).