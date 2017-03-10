Update: Looking better for Coláiste Cholmcille

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon 2-9

Presentation De La Salle Bagnelstown 1-9





Things are looking better for Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon who are now leading by a goal with nine minutes to play in their All Ireland semi-final clash at the 3G Park at Brewster Park in Cavan.

Trailing by a point at the break, the Ballyshannon school team have hit two goals, the first from a Dylan Gallagher penalty after Shane McGrath was fouled, the second from flying corner back Cian McGloin. Those two goals were intersected by a Nathan Boyle point and while the Donegal side have lost some valuable men (three) in the first half, they are playing bravely and driving into the wind at their Carlow opponents.

As we post Nathan Boyle now off injured.

More news shortly....





