UPDATE: Donegal house fire victim named

The elderly man who died in a fire in the Cloughan area yesterday afternoon has been named as James Campbell.

Mr Campbell, late Glassaghbeg, Cloughan, who was in his 70’s, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire at his home yesterday afternoon.

His remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Friday at 7pm and traveling via Breenagh it will go to St. Joseph’s Church Letterbrick to repose overnight.

His funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12noon with burial taking place Fintown.

Mr Campbell’s body was recovered from the house by members of Dungloe and Glenties Fire Services after they responded to an emergency call just before 2pm on Thursday.

A 1.53pm Glenties and Dungloe fire brigades were alerted to a house fire at Glassaghgeg and it was indicated by the caller that the house may have been occupied.

The first fire crew were mobilised four minutes after receiving the call and were at the scene within 25 minutes.

The house is a single-story detached dwelling and crews began a fire fighting and search and rescue mission.

That team recovered a male casualty from the building who was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart confirmed.