Protest march planned for 40th anniversary of missing Donegal girl

As the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Mary Boyle from a farm in Cashelard, Ballyshannon approaches a special protest is being planned to take place in Dublin.

It is being organised by the “Justice for Mary Boyle” group and will take place in Dublin on Monday, March 20th.

It will assemble at the Garda Ombudsman's office at 2pm and protesters will make their way from there to the the Department for Justice in Stephen’s Green.

Mary Boyle was just six-years-old when she was last seen alive and she remains the longest missing child case in the history of the State.

“We want to bring the issue to the people that are in power and we are hoping that as many Donegal people can make their way to it because there's a lot of people who care about what happened to Mary,” Joe Craig, one of the event organisers stated. For more see the “Justice for Mary Boyle” Facebook page.