McElhinney's in Ballybofey to close for two hours as a mark of respect
Store will be closed from 12.30pm to 2.30pm for funeral of employee
McElhinney's in Ballybofey will be closed today from 12.30pm to 2.30pm as a mark of respect for employee Sean Quinn who passed away earlier this week.
The funeral of Mr Quinn, from Lifford, will place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1pm.
He will be laid to rest in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.
