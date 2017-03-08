Donegal Town U-12s defeat Ballyshannon to become regional basketball champions

The Donegal Town u12 Boys put in a wonderful effort this season which culminated in a fantastic win in the Regional final.

Ballyshannon 25

Donegal Town BC 34

The Donegal Town u12 Boys put in a wonderful effort this season which culminated in a fantastic win in the Regional Final.

Having only entered the u12s for the first time last season this is a great win and testament to the hard work put in by the coaching team of Garry Prendiville and his assistant Paul Mc Hugh over the season. Having been very short of numbers at the start of the season the lads have turned it around to have the best numbers of any of our teams training regularly and have given the club the desire to continue as we were nearly ready to let the club go earlier in the year having lost the rest of the boys and men's teams.

As for the game our lads have played better but finals are a different affair with nerves adding to the pressure. But to dig out an away win on Ballyshannons home court when things could have gotten away from them was fantastic.

Great credit to both clubs on the support for these young players. After the teams were introduced to the crowd a tense first quarter got underway with Daniel Coughlan 4pts starting brightest for us and Jake Graham also getting a score to send Donegal in leading by one 6-5 after the first. The second quarter saw scores from Daniel Quinn and John Bell and really strong defense keep out the Ballyshannon lads to win 4-0 and 10-5 half time lead.

The third saw the highest scoring quarter for these young players but a 12-9 score to the home side kept it very tight. Eoghan Mc Partlan 2pts Jake Graham with 3pts an Oisin Mogan free throw, Shea Byrne 2pts and another free throw from Eoghan were our scorers.

The last quarter of regular game time saw it go down to the wire and end up even as both teams did their best to get the win in regular time. Leo Mc Gowan got on the score sheet along with another Daniel Coughlan free throw with Daniel Quinn rounding off our scoring to end up even and into overtime.

The lads really found their rhythm and won the 5 minutes of extra time by 10 points to 1 to secure a fantastic win and a first ever u12 Title for the club. Great credit to hard working group of lads well led by Captain Niall Prendiville who had a great season along with Big Jake Graham were probably our most influential over the season with great contributions from Leo, Oisin, Eoghan, both Daniels and Shea Byrne.

It has to be mentioned the work that Garry has put into the club since coming in and we wouldn't have a team at this grade or u14 Girls only for him. So if you can lend hand and want to see us put teams out in each age group be like Garry and get involved rather than wait to see if someone else Will do it. Well done to all and its onwards and upwards now for this group of lads.

Team: Niall Prendiville 4, Leo Mc Gowan2, Eoghan mc Partlan 5, Daniel Quinn 7, Jake Graham 8, Oisin Mogan 1, Shea Byrne 2, Daniel Coughlan 5, John Bell, John Anderson, James Connolly, Morgan Cassidy.

Coach Garry Prendiville

Ass Coach Paul Mc Hugh