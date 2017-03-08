Donegal ISPCA investigate 255 cases last year

Donegal’s ISPCA inspector was called out to investigate over 250 cases of suspected animal cruelty in the county last year.

In 2016, it has been confirmed to the Donegal Democrat, that ISPCA officer of Donegal, North Leitrim and North Sligo, Kevin McGinley investigated 255 cases of suspected animal cruelty.

These complaints related to 120 calls pertaining to dogs, almost 90 for horses, 14 for cats, ten for livestock, five for goats, seven for bids and five for other animals.

From the 255 complaints, three convictions for animal cruelty were secured in the courts in Donegal and their are a number of other cases pending this year, Officer McGinley confirmed.

This comes as the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline received over 53,000 calls last year.

ISPCA Inspectors had carried out 11,065 investigations and over 2,795 animals were seized or surrendered. Nationally a total of 92 prosecutions have been initiated, 25 of which have been finalised in court to-date.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is highlighting the constant demand on resources and the difficult and often horrific scenes of animal neglect and abuse encountered by ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors.

With 90% of ISPCA income received from public donations and through gifts in wills, the ISPCA rely heavily on public support to continue their vital work preventing animal cruelty and alleviating animal suffering.

Report

Recently, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) launched their 2016 Inspectorate Report at the Department of Agriculture which focused primarily on animal cruelty prosecutions initiated by the ISPCA which were finalised in the courts in 2016.

The report outlines 16,312 calls were made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline resulting in over 3,200 investigations, 995 animals were seized or surrendered, 32 prosecutions initiated resulting in 15 finalised in court, compared to nine in 2015.

ISPCA CEO Dr Andrew Kelly said: “The Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 which came into force three years ago was a significant step forward for animal welfare in Ireland, but like any legislation it is only as good as its enforcement. Our Inspectors became authorised officers under the AHWA in May 2014 and since then have used their statutory powers effectively to deal with animal neglect, cruelty and abuse.”

For more information see www.ispca.ie