Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, March 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McLaughlin, Glenagivney, Moville

- Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston

- Father Pat Prendergast, Inniskeel Parish, Glenties

- Sister Assumpta Doherty, Ballyshannon and Kincasslagh

- Sean Quinn, Lifford

- Francis Browne, Mill Road, Glenties

- Patrick Boyce, Downings

- Danny Mc Gee, Tobberkeen Dungloe

- John McGowan, Kinlough, Leitrim

Sean Quinn Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Sean Quinn, late of The Roughan, Lifford and formerly of Ballyduff Terrace, Lifford.

Funeral from his late residence tomorrow, Thursday March 9th, at 12.20 for Requiem in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1p.m, followed by interment in St Patrick`s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer`s Society Ireland c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

House strictly private.

Sister Assumpta Doherty, Ballyshannon and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Aras Mic Suighne Nursing Home, Laghey of Sister Assumpta Doherty, late of St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Kincasslagh.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon on Wednesday from 2pm to 7pm strictly.

Funeral mass is at the convent on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Father Pat Prendergast, Inniskeel Parish, Glenties

The death has occurred in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Very Reverend Father Pat Prendergast, Parish Priest of Inniskeel Parish, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his sister in law Mary Prendergast’s residence Carolina House, Loughnagin, Letterkenny from 10pm on Tuesday 7th March.

Family time tonight (Tuesday 7th March) from 11pm until 10am.

Removal on Wednesday 8th March at 4.45pm going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Thursday, March 9, at 2pm, followed by interment in the local cemetery, Glenties.

Enquiries to James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Director’s Glenties.



John McLaughlin, Glenagivney, Moville

The sudden death has taken place of John McLaughlin, late of Glenagivney, Moville.

He will be in repose at his brother-in-laws Patrick O’Hara’s home, 65 Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, on Thursday, March 9, at 11.15 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Denis Doherty, Clonmany

The tragic death has taken place of Denis Doherty ( Reilly Junior ) late of 8, Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains will be in repose at his late home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday , March 8th morning at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis Browne, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Browne, late of Mill Road, Glenties.

In repose at his late residence. Removal from there on Thurs evening ( Mar 9th ) at 7pm going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, march 10, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery Glenties.

Family time from 10.30pm till 12 noon on Thursday. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & son, Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Patrick Boyce, Downings

The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Patrick Boyce, late of Lower Meevagh, Downings.

He is in repose at his late home.

Funeral on Friday March 10th morning at 11am in the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in Meevagh cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Danny Mc Gee, Tobberkeen Dungloe

The death has taken place of Danny Mc Gee, late Tobberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at his late residence with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday 10th March at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm till 10am.

John McGowan, Kinlough, Leitrim

Death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital, John McGowan, also known as “John the Shoemaker” late of Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co, Leitrim.

Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4pm with removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the new cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private on Friday morning.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.