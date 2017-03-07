Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, March 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McLaughlin, Glenagivney, Moville

- Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston

- Father Pat Prendergast, Inniskeel Parish, Glenties

- Sister Assumpta Doherty, Ballyshannon and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Aras Mic Suighne Nursing Home, Laghey of Sister Assumpta Doherty, late of St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Kincasslagh.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon on Wednesday from 2pm to 7pm strictly.

Funeral mass is at the convent on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery, Ballyshannon.

The death has occurred in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Very Reverend Father Pat Prendergast, Parish Priest of Inniskeel Parish, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his sister in law Mary Prendergast’s residence Carolina House, Loughnagin, Letterkenny from 10pm on Tuesday 7th March.

Family time tonight (Tuesday 7th March) from 11pm until 10am.

Removal on Wednesday 8th March at 4.45pm going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Thursday, March 9, at 2pm, followed by interment in the local cemetery, Glenties.

Enquiries to James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Director’s Glenties.



The sudden death has taken place of John McLaughlin, late of Glenagivney, Moville.

He will be in repose at his brother-in-laws Patrick O’Hara’s home, 65 Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, on Thursday, March 9, at 11.15 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Denis Doherty, Clonmany

The tragic death has taken place of Denis Doherty ( Reilly Junior ) late of 8, Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains will be in repose at his late home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday , March 8th morning at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



