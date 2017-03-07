Sad passing of well-known Donegal priest

The death has taken place in Dublin of Glenties Parish Priest, Fr Patrick Prendergast.

Fr Prendergast, aged 64, died in St Vincent’s Hospital on Monday after a recent illness.

Born on March 24, 1952, he was Parish Priest of Glenties (Iniskeel) but served in many areas around Donegal during his life.

He was ordained on June 26th, 1977 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny by Bishop Anthony MacFeely.

Fr Prendergast received his primary education in Letterkenny and his secondary education in St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and Holy Cross College, Falcarragh. He began his training for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth between 1970 to 1973, before going to Rome in 1973 through to 1977 from where he was ordained.

In his ministerial service he served at Holy Cross College, Falcarragh. He was chaplain to Tory Island, Milford, Fintown and Balliamore VEC school before he was made parish priest in Glenties in 1999, where he remained up until his death.

Fr Prendergast’s remains will repose from 10pm tonight (Tuesday, March 7) at his sister-in-

law, Mary Prendergast’s residence at Carolina House, Loughnagin, Letterkenny.

Removal from there at 4.45pm on Wednesday, March 8th to arrive at St Connell’s Church, Glenties for 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, March 9th at 2pm in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

May his soul rest in the peace of Christ.