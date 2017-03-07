Concern at impact of wind farms on Donegal tourism



Developing wind farms in Donegal’s Finn Valley will have a detrimental impact on tourism in the county, a local councillor has said.

Fine Gael councillor, Martin Harley, said he was concerned that about the impact the large-scale development of wind turbines in the area would have on its tourism potential.

Cork-based company, Plane, is planning a 36-turbine wind farm in the Finn Valley, after having a 49-turbine development turned down last year.

Speaking at today’s meeting of the Stranorlar municipal district, Cllr. Harley said that while such a development would bring in €500,000 a year in rates, the revenue that could be generated from the area's scenery is much greater.

“The development of wind farms in the Finn Valley will have a detrimental effect on the tourism in the Finn Valley,” he said. “The scenic walks that we have will be affected.”

Fianna Fáil councillor, Patrick McGowan, claimed the area has become “a dumping ground option” for wind farms.

“Our rural areas seem to be open for consideration for wind mills and it is very concerning,” he said. “We are a dumping ground for wind farms but you can’t put factories up.”