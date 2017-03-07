DONEGAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS
Donegal Championship draws to be held this Saturday in Michael Murphy Sports
Glenswilly after winning last year's Donegal Senior Championship
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championship draw takes place on Saturday 11th March 2017 at at 2.15pm in Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Shop Letterkenny. The draw is open to all Clubs and members of the media.
The first round of the Club Championship takes place the weekend of 6th/7th May
The draw will be live on RTE RNG & on Donegal GAA Social Media
THE TEAMS IN THE VARIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW ARE:
Senior Championship A & B
Ardara
Bundoran
Burt
Dungloe
Four Masters
Glenswilly
Gweedore
Kilcar
Killybegs
MacCumhaills
Malin
Naomh Conaill
Naomh Muire
St. Eunans
St. Micheals
Termon
Senior C Championship
Ardara
Glenfin
Glenswilly
MacCumhaills
Naomh Columba
Naomh Conaill
St. Eunans
Intermediate Championship A & B
Aodh Ruadh
Buncrana
Carndonagh
Cloughaneely
Downings
Fanad Gaels
Glenfin
Milford
Naomh Brid
Naomh Columba
Naomh Ultan
St. Nauls
Junior A Championship
Convoy
Robert Emmets
Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Colmcille
Lifford
Red Hughs
Moville
Muff
Urris
Na Rossa
Junior B Championship
Convoy
Letterkenny Gaels
Moville
Muff
Pettigo
Red Hughs
Urris
