Donegal Championship draws to be held this Saturday in Michael Murphy Sports

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championship draw takes place on Saturday 11th March 2017 at at 2.15pm in Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Shop Letterkenny. The draw is open to all Clubs and members of the media.

The first round of the Club Championship takes place the weekend of 6th/7th May

The draw will be live on RTE RNG & on Donegal GAA Social Media

THE TEAMS IN THE VARIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW ARE:

Senior Championship A & B

Ardara

Bundoran

Burt

Dungloe

Four Masters

Glenswilly

Gweedore

Kilcar

Killybegs

MacCumhaills

Malin

Naomh Conaill

Naomh Muire

St. Eunans

St. Micheals

Termon

Senior C Championship

Ardara

Glenfin

Glenswilly

MacCumhaills

Naomh Columba

Naomh Conaill

St. Eunans

Intermediate Championship A & B

Aodh Ruadh

Buncrana

Carndonagh

Cloughaneely

Downings

Fanad Gaels

Glenfin

Milford

Naomh Brid

Naomh Columba

Naomh Ultan

St. Nauls

Junior A Championship

Convoy

Robert Emmets

Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Colmcille

Lifford

Red Hughs

Moville

Muff

Urris

Na Rossa

Junior B Championship

Convoy

Letterkenny Gaels

Moville

Muff

Pettigo

Red Hughs

Urris