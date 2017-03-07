DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE

First Club League fixtures of the year this weekend in Donegal

Kilcar host Glenswilly in repeat of Co. final

Peter Campbell

The fixtures for the first weekend of the club league are as follows:

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 12 Mar,
Kilcar V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Bundoran V Milford 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
Four Masters V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane
Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
St Eunan's V Dungloe 16:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 12 Mar,
Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 14:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Glenfin V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Killybegs V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
Buncrana V Malin 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 11 Mar,
Naomh Muire V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Sun, 12 Mar,
Naomh Bríd V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Moville V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 12 Mar,
Kilcar V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
Bundoran V Milford 13:30, Ref: Val Murray
Four Masters V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready
Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 12 Mar,
Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Glenfin V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Killybegs V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Buncrana V Malin 13:30, Ref: John Farren
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 11 Mar,
Naomh Muire V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: Gabriell O'Donnell
Sun, 12 Mar,
Naomh Bríd V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Moville V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford