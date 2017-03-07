First Club League fixtures of the year this weekend in Donegal

The fixtures for the first weekend of the club league are as follows:

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 12 Mar,

Kilcar V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Bundoran V Milford 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Four Masters V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane

Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

St Eunan's V Dungloe 16:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 12 Mar,

Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 14:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Glenfin V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Killybegs V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Buncrana V Malin 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 11 Mar,

Naomh Muire V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Sun, 12 Mar,

Naomh Bríd V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown

Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Moville V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 12 Mar,

Kilcar V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh

Bundoran V Milford 13:30, Ref: Val Murray

Four Masters V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Naomh Conáil V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 12 Mar,

Ardara V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Glenfin V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Killybegs V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Buncrana V Malin 13:30, Ref: John Farren

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 11 Mar,

Naomh Muire V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: Gabriell O'Donnell

Sun, 12 Mar,

Naomh Bríd V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Downings V Letterkenny Gaels 13:30, Ref: Don Langan

Moville V Fanad Gaels 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford