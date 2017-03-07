Over €800,000 for a new water mains project in Donegal

Over €800,000 is to be invested by Irish Water in a new water mains project for Rathmullan.

Irish Water says the €820,000 investment will ensure a clean and secure water supply for the 591 people served by the Rathmullan Water Supply.

Concerns about the town’s water supply have been raised in recent years.

The supply is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) remedial action list for high levels of THMs and Irish Water says these works are being undertaken to remove any risk posed by THMs and ultimately remove the supply from the EPA’s list.

The works which are currently being carried out include the installation and commissioning of over 3km of water main in the Rathmullan area. Two water main booster pumping stations will also be constructed at Milford and Milbrook.

The water mains replacement is broken down into 570m of water mains to be replaced in Milford, 1,460m from Ray to Rathmullan and 1,220m at Millbrook.

Speaking about the project Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead (North West) John McElwaine said: “Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Council to continually improve drinking water quality throughout the county. This particular project in Rathmullan will greatly enhance the quality of water supplied to people served by the Rathmullan Water Supply.”