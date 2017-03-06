Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, March 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- John McLaughlin, Glenagivney, Moville



- Pat McHugh, Narin Road, Glenties



- John O’Donnell, Cappry, Ballybofey



- Ellen Lynch, 13 Riverview, Gransha Road, Buncrana



- Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston



- Denis Doherty, Clonmany

John McLaughlin, Glenagivney, Moville

The sudden death has taken place of John McLaughlin, late of Glenagivney, Moville.



He will be in repose at his brother-in-laws Patrick O’Hara’s home, 65 Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, on Thursday, March 9, at 11.15 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Pat McHugh, Narin Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at of Pat McHugh, retired detective, Narin Road, Glenties. Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfield, Ardara, March 5th, Sunday at 3.30pm going to his late residence.



Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am, with house private from 7pm Monday evening and on the morning of the funeral.



John O’Donnell, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John O’Donnell late of Cappry, Ballybofey.His remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest from 6pm on Monday March 6th until rosary at 9pm.



Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, March 7th at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.



Ellen Lynch, 13 Riverview, Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ellen Lynch late of 13 Riverview, Gransha Road, Buncrana. Remains are reposing at her home from 11am on Monday until 10pm.



Funeral on Tuesday at 10am to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.House private on the morning of the funeral.

Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne- Margaret Wilson, late of Lettergaull, St. Johnston.



Funeral on Tuesday, March 7, at 2pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 11am.



Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice L’kenny C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Denis Doherty, Clonmany



The tragic death has taken place of Denis Doherty ( Reilly Junior ) late of 8, Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains will be in repose at his late home.



Funeral from there on Wednesday , March 8th morning at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



