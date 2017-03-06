Down's Ciaran Branagan to referee Donegal v Tyrone Ulster U-21 Championship game in Omagh

Down's Ciaran Branagan will be the man in charge when Donegal travel to Healy Park, Omagh to take on Tyrone in the opening game of the Ulster U-21 Championship on Wednesday week, 15th March.

Branagan is an experienced official and was in charge of the Donegal v Dublin Allianz League Division One clash in Ballybofey recently.

Donegal U-21s have expectations of doing well this year, after winning the Ulster Minor League and Championship three years ago. However, there is a very strong rivalry with Tyrone, who knocked them out in the semi-final last year in a feisty affair in Celtic Park, Derry.

The Ulster U-21 championship gets underway on Wednesday of this week with the preliminary round tie between Antrim and Monaghan.

The full list of fixtures for next week's quarter-finals are:

Healy Park, Omagh 20:00 Tyrone V Donegal

(E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down)

Athletic Grounds 20:00 Armagh V Down

(E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)

Owenbeg / Inniskeen 20:00 Derry V Antrim/Monaghan

(E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Ronan Barry (Down)

Brewster Park 20:00 Fermanagh V Cavan

(E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: Dan Mullan (Derry)