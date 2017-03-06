Donegal County Council urged to provide new fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran

A further call has been made for Donegal County Council to provide new fire stations for both Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

The council is being called on to provide two new stations in what has been a long-running issue.

Previously, it was proposed that one station located at Finner could serve both towns.

The Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Fine Gael councillor Barry O’Neill, said both towns should retain their own fire station.

“We have over the last 12 years convinced officials that a one-station site at Finner was not suitable despite various plans being presented,” he said.

“Following that decision to abandon Finner, it has been always clearly stated by both myself and other councillors for many years, that Ballyshannon and Bundoran should retain single status stations.

“It has always been the wishes of the elected councillors, the local fire personnel in both towns and the local community and indeed the larger service catchment area, that Ballyshannon and Bundoran would retain and be developed into two bay stations. I have Council designs for these new stations going back 15 years so nothing has changed, except the green light”.

He said if an independent consultant is to be employed by the council to assess the options, the report will have to reflect a previous decision that Ballyshannon and Bundoran will retain their single stations status.

“There has been a fire service in Ballyshannon since the Late 1940’s with the present Fire Station being constructed in 1952, it was one of the first stations established in County Donegal, while the Bundoran Fire Station was built in the early 1970’s. Donegal County Council in the early 2000’s had a 15 station Fire Station Replacement Programme, with 12 new fire stations being constructed with Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Glencolmcille remaining to be completed.”