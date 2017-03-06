21 patients waiting for Donegal hospital beds this morning

There were 21 patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning with 11 waiting at Sligo University Hospital.

The figures were released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

In Letterkenny there were nine patients waiting on trolleys with 12 waiting in wards, according to the Trolley And Ward Watch figures.

In Sligo there were seven patients on trolleys and four on wards.