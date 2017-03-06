Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, March 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

George Blair, Sean O'Hare Unit, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of George Blair Sean O’Hare Unit, late of Stranorlar and formerly of Cavan Upper, Killygordon.

Reposing at his Sister Ivy Bates residence at Carricknamana, Killygordon.

Funeral on Monday, March 6th at 11.30am for Service at 12 noon in Convoy Reformed Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the family plot at Convoy Presbyterian Church. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Sean O’Hare Unit Stranorlar c/o any family member

Ann O'Donnell, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Ann O’ Donnell late of Church Road, Killybegs. Remains reposing at her late residence.Removal from her residence on Monday morning March 6th at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral please.

Charlie Quinn, Tullynagrena, Letter Barrow, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Charlie Quinn late of Tullynagrena, Letter Barrow, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at the family home from 6pm to 10pm today and from 12pm until 10pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 11:15am to the Church of the holy Redeemer Drimarone, for 12pm funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the oncology unit Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Pat McHugh, Narin Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at of Pat McHugh, retired detective, Narin Road, Glenties. Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sanfield, Ardara, March 5th, Sunday at 3.30pm going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am, with house private from 7pm Monday evening and on the morning of the funeral.

John O’Donnell, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John O’Donnell late of Cappry, Ballybofey.His remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest from 6pm on Monday March 6th until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, March 7th at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Ellen Lynch, 13 Riverview, Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ellen Lynch late of 13 Riverview, Gransha Road, Buncrana. Remains are reposing at her home from 11am on Monday until 10pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 10am to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.House private on the morning of the funeral.

James Jim Shiels, Carroblagh, Portsalon, Fanad

The death has occurred of James Jim Shiels late of Carroblagh, Portsalon, Fanad. Removal of remains this evening, Sunday, March 5th to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is Private please.

Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston

The death ha taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne- Margaret Wilson, late of Lettergaull, St. Johnston.

Funeral on Tuesday, March 7, at 2pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice L’kenny C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.





