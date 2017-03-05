Donegal Women's League U-18s come from behind to defeat Galway in Terryland Park

The Donegal Women’s League Under-18s came from behind to defeat Galway in the WFAI Inter-League Cup at Eamonn Deacy Park.



Galway 1

Donegal Women’s League 2



Goals by Fiona Shovlin and Danielle McDevitt in the second half saw Bríd McGinty’s team score an excellent win in Galway.

Galway began the brighter with Irish Under-17 internationals Aoife Lynagh and Lucia Lobato controlling midfield for Galway

The home side hit the front in the 12th minute as Aoife Connolly latched onto a through ball and slotted past Claire Friel.

The Donegal ‘keeper kept Galway at bay during some spells of pressure in the opening half.

Ten minutes before half-time, superb play between Zoe Green and McDevitt created a chance for Shovlin, who was called offside.

A similar passage followed, with the offside flag again halting Shovlin’s march.

Two minutes into the second half, Donegal got back on level terms. Aoife Page released Green and the Irish Under-17-capped left-sider fired over a cross, which was nodded down by Catherine Grier and Shovlin hammered home.

Galway turned the screw, but solid defending by Chantel Kelly, Niamh McDevitt and Siobhan Sweeney kept their advances out.

Friel superbly saved from Lynagh on 67 minutes, her fingertips turning the ball onto the crossbar and the Donegal netminder gathered the rebound.

Donegal took the lead in the 74th minute as McDevitt, after a brilliant solo run, shot home from 15 yards.

Green was inches from a third, but thundered against the crossbar and substitute Olivia McGinley connected to a Green ball in before getting a shot away, but the ‘keeper saved well.

Donegal held on for a big win that keeps their hopes alive of qualifying from a very tight group to reach the semi-finals.

DONEGAL WOMEN'S LEAGUE: Claire Friel, Aine Deasley, Siobhan Sweeney, NiamhMc Devitt, Chantel Kelly, Aoife Page, Jodie Walker, Catherine Grier, Danielle McDevitt, Zoe Green, Fiona Shovlin. Subs: Aoife Kelly for Walker (half-time), Eimear Sweeney for Deasley (58), Olivia McGinley for Sholvin (64), Michelle McDevitt for Sweeney (86).