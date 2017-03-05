Jason McGee extremely doubtful for Donegal's U-21 clash with Tyrone

Jason McGee is extremely doubtful for Donegal's U-21 clash with Tyrone on Wednesday week.

McGee picked up a shoulder injury on Saturday evening against Cavan and U-21 manager, Declan Bonner, confirmed that he was due to have a scan today, but is likely to be out for three weeks.

McGee has bee going well with the seniors but took a heavy hit midway through the second half. He played on for five minutes and took another knock before being replaced.

McGee has been one of the finds of the season, especially given that Donegal have now lost midfielders of the calibre of Neil Gallagher, Rory Kavanagh and Odhran Mac Niallais.

Hopefully, he can make a quick recovery and will be available for Donegal U-21s and seniors before the end of March.