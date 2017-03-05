Donegal Player Ratings in their comprehensive victory over Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park

Mark Anthony McGinley: Did well with anything thrown at him but mostly had a quiet night. 7

Paddy McGrath: Couldn't buy a free at the Cavan end yet was punished for much less at his own end. McGrath was always available for the outpass. 7.5

Neil McGee: A solid display from the full-back, who kept his area guarded. 7

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: Another impressive display from the young Killybegs man. Took an awful hit from Killian Clarke. 7.5

Caolan Ward: Was asked to look after the 'big' men on the Cavan side, Argue and McKiernan, and fared really well. Keeps improving. 7.5

Martin O'Reilly: Not as prominent as some other games, but was willing to get forward when needed. 7

Ryan McHugh: Took his point well and linked play from start to finish. 7

Jason McGee: Should really have been replaced when he took a heavy hit in the second half. Was on the ball a lot in the opening half. 7

Ciaran Thompson: A majestic striker of the ball. Has 0-13 to his credit in four games. Really stepping up. 8.5

Michael Carroll: Finding it tough to get into games. Michael will have to be more assertive, but will get his chance. 6

Frank McGlynn: Again an example of how to play the game the simple way. Even got on the scoresheet. 7.5

Eoin McHugh: His best game of the season. Was constantly on the move and took his goal with aplomb. 8

Hugh McFadden: In from the start, McFadden did well and took a good point to put Donegal on their way in the second half. 7

Michael Murphy: Again a leader in the middle of the field. Not everything came off, but was subjected to tackling off the ball all night without a whistle. 7.5

Darach O'Connor: Still not back to full fitness, the Buncrana man needs a few more games. 6

Jamie Brennan: In at half-time, this was a different Brennan, who got a confidence lifter with three points. 7.5

Daniel McLaughlin: in for Carroll, McLaughlin didn't really get into the game that much. 6

Michael Langan: It was a similar story for Langan, who found it hard to get involved. 6

Eamonn Doherty: In for the last 18 minutes, Doherty again showed a willingness to get on the ball. 6.5

Mark McHugh and Paul Brennan: Not on long enough to rate.