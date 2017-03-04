Donegal -"we can make the coolest place on the planet even cooler"

Outgoing Donegal Person of the Year Deirdre McGlone told guests at the Donegal Person of the Year banquet that she was hugely proud to have been selected as Donegal Person of the Year for 2015.

She said it had been "one of the best years of my life" and she said it was well known now that Donegal was voted by National Geographic as one of the coolest places on the planet, and it was her wish that Donegal would indeed become cooler.

She said: "Let's work together to make Donegal and even cooler place with the warmest welcome possible being offered to people who come here."

On a personal note she said she was delighted to learn that Stephen McCahill had been selected as the 2016 Person of the Year, and added that it was a little know fact that she had in her younger days busked outside the Corner House in Ardara and loved every minute of it.

"My view on Stephen is this, he is good at 'thinking big' and I would hope others would follow his lead on that."