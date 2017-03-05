Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach to visit three cities in US trip

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Terence Slowey will visit Irish American communities in three US cities as part of his visit to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Cathaoirleach Slowey will visit Philadelphia, Boston and New York.

During part of the trip he will also be joined by Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Barry O’Neill and Donegal County Council Chief Executive, Seamus Neely.

Cllr Slowey said during his trip he will attend the annual parades in the three cities, as well as host of functions. He will also meet with representatives of the undocumented Irish as well as attend.

Members of Donegal Fire Services are also due to visit the US as part of the celebrations.

Cllr Slowey said the full itinerary for the trip will be finalised shortly.

Cllr Slowey said he is looking forward to meeting the with the large Donegal diaspora resident in the US during his visit.