Donegal man McCole captains DCU  to Freshers All-Ireland

St Naul’s Brendan McCole is celebrating All-Ireland Freshers Colleges success today following Dublin City University final victory over NUI Galway last night, in Kiltoom, Roscommon.

McCole, a member of the Donegal U-21 and senior squads, captained the Dublin College to a three point, 1-13 to 1-10 win over NUIG.

The former county minor played a pivotal role in the victory at centre-half and also got forward to get his name on the scoresheet as DCU retained the Dáithi Billings Cup.

DCU led 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time. NUIG drew level in the second half but DCU finished strong with Monaghan’s Michael Bannigan scoring 1-2 in the final quarter to clinch the win.

Burcrana’s Sean Parker was the DCU reserve goalkeeper and Joe Melly from Ardara was a member of the NUIG squad.