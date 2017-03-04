Hundreds gathering for Donegal Person of the Year banquet

Hundreds of people are arriving at the Regency Hotel on Dublin's north side to attend the Donegal Person of the Year annual banquet.

Traffic is busy on all roads leading to the hotel as Dublin and Mayo fans make their way to Croke Park for their NFL tie, but as Donegal Association members began to arrive from 4pm to put their big night plans into action the atmosphere around the Regency was relaxed with a real sense of anticipation.

Deirdre McGlone, the outgoing DPY for 2015 was in great form, saying she loved her year and was lookign forward to handing the baton on to Stephen, while Stephen himself was holding court in the foyer, greeting all and sundry as they arrived, although by this stage we assume he's gone upstairs to get on his glad rags for the big night.

One of the biggest social events of the year for Donegal people, this year's banquet looks like it has attracted huge numbers of people - I heard the figure of 550 people mentioned - but whatever the attendance, it would appear Ardara has moved en masse to Dublin.

Stephen, who travelled to Dublin yesterday, as did many others from Ardara, said he was looking forward to the night and said it was his view the honour had been bestowed on him in recognition of all who are involved in promoting their own community.

Stephen succeeds Deirdre McGlone who has served her year as Donegal Person of the Year with distinction. Ms McGlone, of Harvey's Point Hotel, has brought the county to a huge audience over her year in the position as she promoted the county across the globe in tandem with her work for the hugely successful Harvey's Point.

The main event will get underway shortly.