Two changes on Donegal team to play Cavan in Breffni Park on Saturday evening

Patrick McBrearty and Darach O'Connor are in the Donegal team that takes on Cavan tomorrow night in Kingspan Breffni Park.

The team, just announced, has two changes from the team that started against Dublin in Ballybofey on Sunday last. Eoin McHugh and Jamie Brennan are the players that miss out.

Donegal have three points from their opening three games while Cavan have just one point to show, a draw against Monaghan. However, they have played just two games so far - their game last week against Tyrone in Omagh was the victim of the weather.

The Donegal team for Saturday night is

Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan Ward, Frank McGlynn, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Martin O'Reilly, Ryan McHugh; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Darach O'Connor