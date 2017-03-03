Harps go down to Bray in controversial game

Finn Harps face the long journey back to Donegal with no points and plenty to ponder after a controversial outing against Bray Wanderers.

Bray Wanderers 5

Finn Harps 3

At least three of the Bray goals had a touch of controversy about them, not least the fourth as Gary McCabe fired to an empty net while Finn Harps 'keeper was sprawled on the ground injured.

Even neutrals felt that Harps deserved something from the game, but they can be happy with the overall performance.

Bray were 1-0 up after nine minutes when Ciaran Gallagher dropped a cross from Gary McCabe, and in the ensuing scramble Anto Flood lashes it home. The goal was not without its controversy as the foul on Dylan Connolly that led to it was debatable.

On 20 minutes Bray were 2-0 up, another controversial decision, a handball offence against Michael Funston and McCabe put it away.

Harps pulled a goal back through Ciaran O'Connor, but before half-time Bray went 3-1 up when Aaron Greene found the net.

It got better for Harps within three minutes of the restart when Bray 'keeper Cherrie denied O'Connor but then dropped the ball into his own net.

But then came the big talking point of the game as Harps' 'keeper Ciaran Gallagher was down with a head injury, but play was allowed to continue and McCabe had the easy task of finding the unguarded net.

Dylan Connolly got a fifth for Bray on 67 minutes but Harps pulled another back on 75 with Paddy McCourt swinging in a corner for Ethan Boyle to head home

BRAY WANDERERS: Peter Cherie, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Tim Clancy, Kevin Lynch, Keith Buckley, John Sullivan, Dylan Connolly, Gary McCabe, Aaron Greene, Anthony Flood.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher (Harry Doherty 60), Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Ethan Boyle, Barry Molloy (Gareth Harkin 73), Michael Funston (Paddy McCourt 63), Conal McAleer, Ciaran O'Connor, Sean Houston, Johnny Bonner.