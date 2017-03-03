Met Éireann issues a status yellow weather warning for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Donegal.

The warning will remain in place until 12am Saturday, March 4th.

There will be heavy rainfall tonight and rain may turn to snow as the night progresses.

There could be between 30 to 40mm of rainfall, with greater totals on some higher ground.

The weather warning is in effect in Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick also.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in wet weather.