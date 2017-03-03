BREAKING: Pensioner convicted of west Donegal indecent assault charges

A pensioner has been found guilty this afternoon of six charges of indecently assaulting a teenager at his home in Donegal.

The man had denied sexually assaulting the boy between 1989 and 1990 during a three-day trial at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court.

The jury of five women and seven men took less than an hour to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on all six charges.

After the man was found guilty, the court heard how he had one previous conviction for a similar offence.

Judge Cormac Quinn agreed to a request for a probation report from the man's barrister, Paul Flannery SC.

The judge remanded the man on continuing bail to April 25th.

The man was granted legal aid for a psychiatric report.