Ardara folk heading in big numbers to Donegal Person of the Year banquet

Already today there is a huge exodus from Ardara as up on 200 members of the closely knit community travel to Dublin to see one of their own honoured as the 2016 Donegal Person of the Year in the Regency Hotel on Saturday night.

The recipient of this year's award Stephen Mc Cahill told the Democrat this morning, “the whole thing is really all surreal and I suppose it is only beginning to really sink in now.

“As I said previously this accolade is for the great community in Ardara, I am only a symbol of the great spirit in this town.”

Stephen, who is well known for his daily trips on his bicycle, had the famous two wheeled bike in reserve but perhaps wisely decided on the four-wheeled option for the trip to Dublin!

He added, “We are heading up now and as far as I know many from the locality are heading today as well. In Ardara we like to celebrate whether at home or away!”

No doubt there will be some great yarns and craic around the Harcourt and Cassidy’s pub this evening.