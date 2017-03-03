BREAKING: Jury in Donegal indecent assault case retire to begin deliberating

The jury in the trial of a pensioner charged with indencently assaulting a teenager in Donegal almost 30 years ago has retired.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, has denied six charges of indecent assault which date back to 1989.

The allegations span a 13-month period. The complainant is now aged in his 40s.

In the closing addresses at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court today the prosecution told the jury that if they believed the evidence of the complainant they had to convict the accused.

The defence told the jury of seven men and five women that they could not convict the man on the basis of speculation.

Prosecution counsel, Patricia McLaughlin BL, said the jury was entitled to return a verdict of guilty if they believed the evidence of the witness.

She said there were no independent witnesses, but that was not unusual in cases of indecent assault as “they are covert crimes carried out away from the eyes of others”.

She said all the evidence taken together, including written records of a club that the teenager and the accused were involved in which was found at the accused’s home by gardaí, was enough to establish that the events happened.

She said that while the accused denied that the teengaer was ever in his house, evidence from gardaí was that the complainant's knowledge of the inside of the house was accurate.

She said there was also evidence of grooming in the case.

She told the jury said the witness was “a truthful witness and you can rely on his testimony”.

Defence counsel, Paul Flannery SC, said there were doubts raised by forms filled in by the witness when he attended counseling which contained information that he admitted was not accurate.

He said there were also doubts about the period of time the alleged abuse occurred for, and that meant “there was a lot more abuse going on”.

He said the witness had “quite a selective memory”, adding that the jury would have to wonder about “a good lot of his evidence”.

“I’m not saying he is a liar, but he is a very confused man.”

Mr Flannery said some of the evidence went into the realm of speculation.

“To put a man away because of speculation is a very dangerous thing to do,” he said.

He said the jury had to have a reasonable doubt, and in those circumstances they would have to find the accused not guilty.

Judge Cormac Quinn told the jury that they could not let sympathy make their decision.