Dramatic scenes as man charged in connection with killing of prison officer is arrested in Donegal

A 40-year-old Tyrone man suspected of being involved in the murder of a police officer in 2012 was arrested today in Ramelton in an intelligence-led operation.

The swoop - carried out by the gardaí with the assistance of the PSNI - saw Damien McLaughlin, a father of two from Dungannon - arrested at around three o'clock this afternoon amid dramatic scenes on Ramelton's famous bridge.

The van in which he was travelling along with a 59-year-old man was boxed in by unmarked garda vehicles with flashing lights.

Mr McLaughlin was taken to a Dublin garda station and is due to appear before the High Court in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest warrant tomorrow morning, Friday.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested in Belfast as part of the same operation and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Mr McLaughlin is facing four charges in relation to the killing of David Black. The 52-year-old father of two was the first Northern Ireland prison officer to be murdered in nearly 20 years.

He had been on bail since May 2014, but had not been seen for months at an address in Belfast were he had agreed to reside as part of his bail conditions.

The PSNI and gardaí had been working closely in relation to his whereabouts and the gardaí made their move this afternoon after learning of his movements in the Ramelton area.