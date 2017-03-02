Donegal pensioner accused of indecent assault denies teenager was ever in his house

A pensioner told gardaí that a man who claimed he had indecently assaulted as a teenager in his home was never in his house, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, has denied six charges of indecent assault which date back to 1989.

The allegations span a 13-month period. The complainant is now aged in his 40s.

On the second day of the trial Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court heard heard the accused was interviewed under caution after presenting himself at a Donegal Garda Station in December 2014.

After his arrest he was interviewed twice and he denied the allegations made by the complainant.

In the interview the accused denied that the alleged victim had ever been in his house.

He denied the allegation that made by the alleged victim on the first day of the trial that he had committed a sex act with a vacuum cleaner in front of the boy.

“That is totally untrue,” he said. “I would never do anything like that with a hoover,” he said.

He also denied showing the boy pornographic magazines in his house.

“It’s pure fabrication. I don't remember him ever being in my house.”

He said in the interview that he would have had “the odd porn magazine” in his house for his own reading.

The accused said the only sexual encounters he had in the house were with a female and were consensual.

In a second interview he again denied taking ever taking the boy back to his house.

He also denied committing a sexual assault on the teenager with a candle.

“There is not one ounce of truth in that. He was not in my house.”

The court heard that gardaí carried out a search of the accused’s house following the interview.

The investigating garda, who is now retired, told the court the layout of the house was very similar to what the alleged victim had described.

The first day of the trial heard the alleged victim claim that his attacker took him to his home and showed him pornographic magazines before sexually assaulting him.

The alleged victim gave evidence that his attacker locked the door and took him to his bedroom.

He said he saw his attacker carry out a sex act with a vacuum cleaner in the bedroom.

He claimed the man then sexually assaulted him.

The alleged victim also claimed that on another occasion his attacker used a candle to sexually assault him.

He said he later became dependent on alcohol and would often drink a bottle and a half of whiskey "raw” each day.

"All I want is closure and that is why I am here today. All I wanted to do with my life was to move on," he said.

Barrister for the accused man, Mr Paul Flannery (SC) said his client will deny all allegations.

The trial contents before a jury of seven men and five women.