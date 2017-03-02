Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, March 2nd, 2017

Deaths in Donegal, Thursday March 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

- Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

- Terence McDermott, Ballyshannon

- Archie Smith, Letterkenny

- Daniel McLaughlin, Figard, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

-Tommy Bonner, Ballyargus, Redcastle

- Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

Eileen Peoples, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Peoples, 81 The Grange, Letterkenny and formally of 57 Port Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday. Removal from residence on Saturday 4th at 10.20am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for requiem mass at 11 o' clock with interment at Conway cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place of Bréid Boyle, Narin, Portnoo.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Thursday afternoon, at 3pm, travelling to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice c/o any family member. House private from 10pm until 10am.

Terence McDermott, East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Terence McDermott, East Rock, Ballyshannon, at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Rock Nursing Unit on Thursday from 12 noon with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Reposing overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.



Archie Smith, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Archie Smith, 74 Foxhills, Letterkenny and formerly of Scotland.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House strictly private on Friday and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg for funeral service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Raymond Taylor, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Raymond Taylor late of Tullyvinney, Raphoe. Reposing privately at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy. Family and friends welcome between the hours of 6pm to 10pm. Funeral Service there on Friday, March 3rd, at 11am and afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.



Tommy Bonner, Ballyargus, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Tommy Bonner late of Ballyargus, Redcastle. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on February 28th to his late residence. Removal from his late home on Friday, 3rd March, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Tommy Quinn, Station Road, Mountcharles. Remains reposing at his late residence in Station Road, Mountcharles. Removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.