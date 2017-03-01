Former Donegal star Tommy Ryan appointed manager of London club

Former Donegal and Termon footballer, Tommy Ryan, is back in management and is the new manager of Parnell’s in London.

An All-Ireland winner with Donegal at U-21 and senior level, he is currently working and living in London. He was a member of the 1987 U-21 and 1992 All-Ireland winning teams.

He took up the new position in recent weeks and had his first meeting with the players last week.

Parnell’s are one of the top senior clubs in London and are based in South London and are great rivals of Tir Chonaill Gaels.

He brings a wealth of experience to the job from working as part of the management team with Termon, and Donegal seniors. He was a member of John Joe Doherty’s management team during the Naomh Columba man’s spell as Donegal manager.

His most recent management job was with Roscommon Intermediate club St Michael’s.