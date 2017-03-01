Michael Murphy's rugby exploits to be shown on RTE tonight

Tonight (Wednesday) will see the screening of the AIB’s ‘The Toughest Trade’ with Donegal's Michael Murphy trading places with Welsh rugby wizard, Shane Williams.

The Donegal captain spent a week with French club, Clermont Avergne, while Shane Williams came to Glenswilly for a cold week in January and proceeded to play a challenge game for the club against St. Mary's, Convoy in the hailstones.

Murphy didn't fare much better with the weather in France as there was frost on the ground as he practised his free taking (sorry, penalties!)

Speaking about the experience this week in Clermont, Murphy said: "Clermont is an unbelievable set-up but actually getting access and seeing the faces up close and training alongside the likes of Rougerie and Parra and the likes of these boys was just unbelievable.

"It was challenging in so far as the sport was alien to me and how technical some of the actually plays and skills were but it was extremely enjoyable and delighted to have done it.

"I was just with their senior team I was with them for everything they did for the whole week, from the meetings to the gym to their trainings on field and at the end I done another bit with one of their other teams, there was probably a little more contact along with that there.

"I got the whole experience and I'm delighted to have done that and got hit and being able to take a tackle and be dumped in a tackle."

The programme airs at 9.30 tonight on RTE 2.